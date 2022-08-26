Sixteen Strikeouts Stockpiled, But Somerset Loses Second Straight

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (71-46) were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-66) by a score of 5-1 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in another game that was dominated by pitching.

One night after striking out 20 batters, Somerset stockpiled 16 more strikeouts on Friday, including nine by starter Randy Vasquez.

Vasquez wound up being the losing pitcher, getting tagged for two runs in his 4.1 innings pitched.

From that point, the bullpen picked up where he left off, striking out a total of seven more batters.

Barrett Loseke came on next, striking out three in his 2.1 innings of work.

Somerset scored its lone run on Anthony Volpe's team-leading 18th home run of the season. The home run was also Somerset's 175th of the season, matching the franchise record that they set in 2021.

The Patriots amassed three hits in the game, two of which belonged to Volpe.

Nelvin Correa made his Double-A debut in relief of Loseke, striking out two in 1.1 perfect innings. Kaleb Cowart threw a scoreless and hitless ninth for Somerset.

The Patriots' second straight loss drops them to 71-46 in total on the season, while New Hampshire advances to 52-66.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home on Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at TD Bank Ballpark.

Yankees No. 9 prospect RHP Clayton Beeter will start opposite Blue Jays No. 7 prospect Sem Robberse.

Fans can follow the action live as Steven Cusumano calls the play-by-play on MiLB.tv and FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

