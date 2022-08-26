Andy Buckley Appearance at PNG Field Rescheduled for Thursday, September 15

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve announced on Friday that Andy Buckley's Appearance, presented by Stuckey Automotive, as part of Workplace Night has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 15th when the Curve host the Reading Fightin Phils at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6:00 p.m.

Fans that purchased V.I.P. tickets for Buckley's previously scheduled appearances on August 3 or August 30 will be contacted directly by a member of the Curve Ticketing Staff regarding their purchase. Any fan holding tickets for the originally scheduled date of Buckley's appearance, Wednesday, August 3, may use their tickets for Thursday, September 15.

Altoona returns to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, August 30 to begin a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks. The week at PNG Field features a post-game fireworks show on Saturday, a special pre-game ceremony honoring Hollidaysburg Little League's appearance in the Little League World Series on Wednesday and an Al Tuna Cup Giveaway, presented by Stuckey Automotive on Sunday.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

