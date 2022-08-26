Ponies' Pitchers Lead the Way in Win over Reading
August 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
READING, PA - Spearheaded by strong pitching performances from Alex Valverde, Joe Zanghi and Manny Alvarez, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-30, 46-71) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night. Binghamton has now taken three out of the first four games of the series.
Ponies starter Alex Valverde (2-6) pitched five and two thirds scoreless innings giving up four hits and four walks while striking out two. He worked out of a one out bases loaded jam in the second by forcing Herbert Iser to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Binghamton opened the scoring on a fielder's choice from Jeremy Vasquez, scoring Brandon McIlwain in the fourth and the Ponies grabbed a 1-0 lead. Carlos Cortes added two more runs in the fifth on an opposite field homer ambushing Trevor Bettencourt and Binghamton had a 3-0 lead.
Reading (24-25, 53-65) scored its lone run of the night in the seventh on a long home run from Carlos De La Cruz over the scoreboard in left centerfield which made it a 3-1 ballgame.
Joe Zanghi and Manny Alvarez pitched the final three and a third innings as Zanghi gave up a hit and a run with one walk and three strikeouts. Alvarez closed the game out with a six out save giving up a hit while striking out three.
The Ponies will continue their series against Reading. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:45 PM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
POSTGAME NOTES: Cortes and Mauricio extended their hit streaks to eight games... Luke Ritter and Cortes had multi-hit games... The Ponies turned four double plays.
