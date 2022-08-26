Ponies' Pitchers Lead the Way in Win over Reading

August 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - Spearheaded by strong pitching performances from Alex Valverde, Joe Zanghi and Manny Alvarez, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-30, 46-71) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night. Binghamton has now taken three out of the first four games of the series.

Ponies starter Alex Valverde (2-6) pitched five and two thirds scoreless innings giving up four hits and four walks while striking out two. He worked out of a one out bases loaded jam in the second by forcing Herbert Iser to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Binghamton opened the scoring on a fielder's choice from Jeremy Vasquez, scoring Brandon McIlwain in the fourth and the Ponies grabbed a 1-0 lead. Carlos Cortes added two more runs in the fifth on an opposite field homer ambushing Trevor Bettencourt and Binghamton had a 3-0 lead.

Reading (24-25, 53-65) scored its lone run of the night in the seventh on a long home run from Carlos De La Cruz over the scoreboard in left centerfield which made it a 3-1 ballgame.

Joe Zanghi and Manny Alvarez pitched the final three and a third innings as Zanghi gave up a hit and a run with one walk and three strikeouts. Alvarez closed the game out with a six out save giving up a hit while striking out three.

The Ponies will continue their series against Reading. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:45 PM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cortes and Mauricio extended their hit streaks to eight games... Luke Ritter and Cortes had multi-hit games... The Ponies turned four double plays.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.