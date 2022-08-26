Friday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed

Portland, Maine- Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Hartford Yard Goats scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 27th at 4:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Friday's rained-out game may exchange tickets for equal or lesser value to any remaining 2022 Sea Dogs home game or an April, May, or June 2023 game, based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 27th will consist of two seven-inning games. The game time has been moved from a 6:00 PM start to a 4:00 PM start to accommodate the doubleheader. Gates will open at 3:00 PM.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the Sea Dogs' third rainout at Hadlock Field this season and first since May 19th.

