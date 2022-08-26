Young Homers, Again, in Sens' 4-1 Loss

The Senators fell Friday night 4-1 to the Erie SeaWolves at FNB Field in front of 4,890 fans. Erie hit three home runs in the game, all solo shots, in three of the first five innings. The lone Sens run came on a solo home run off the bat of Andrew Young. With his solo home run in the fourth, Andrew Young has homered in three straight games. With the win, Erie kept pace with Bowie and remains a game out of first place in the Southwest division.

Alex Troop pitched the first five innings allowing four runs on eight hits. He allowed three solo home runs including a leadoff home run to Dylan Rosa. He struck out eight and walked one. Malvin Pena pitched two scoreless frames and struck out two. Francys Peguero struck out three in one scoreless inning of work. Reid Schaller struck out one in the ninth inning and didn't allow a run. The pitching staff combined to strike out 14 batters.

Darren Baker had two hits, the only Senator with two hits.

The teams have split the first four games of the series. Harrisburg didn't commit an error for the second straight game.

