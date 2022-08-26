Delgado and Bullpen Guide Ducks Past Richmond 4-2

Summary

Raynel Delgado drives in three while the bullpen tossed five scoreless to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Richmond took the lead in the fourth, the RubberDucks answered right back in the bottom half. Micah Pries opened the inning with a single before Angel Martinez doubled to put runners on second and third. After a strikeout and a walk loaded the bases with one out, Raynel Delgado singled home Pries and Martinez to make it 3-2 Akron.

Mound Presence

Jaime Arias got the start for Akron and retired the first four in a row to open the game. After allowing three hits in the second, Arias settled in to allow just two more base runners the rest of his outing. In total, Arias tossed four innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. Jordan Jones followed with two scoreless innings striking out two. Robert Broom tossed an inning and two third scoreless while striking out two. Cade Smith tossed an inning and a third with two strikeouts to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took the lead first in the bottom of the first when Jhonkensy Noel doubled home Jose Tena to make it 1-0 Akron. After taking the lead in the fourth, the RubberDucks added on in the sixth. Delgado doubled past the diving Richmond center fielder which allowed Daniel Schneemann to come around from first to make it 4-2 Akron.

Notebook

Arias' strikeout to open the second was number 1,191 by RubberDucks pitchers this season, which set a new franchise record for most in a single season...Tena extended his hitting streak to seven games...Noel has five RBI in his last two games and eight runs driven in during his six-game hitting streak...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 5,263.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday, August 27 at 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park. Right-hander Gavin Williams (2-3, 2.16 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Richmond right-hander Landen Roupp (0-1, 9.00 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

