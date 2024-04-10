Six Straight Runs Send Sacramento to Victory

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Six unanswered runs helped the Sacramento River Cats take the lead late in game two of their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, storming back with a solo home run from Heliot Ramos in the seventh before a four-run rally in the eighth to capture a 7-3 victory on Wednesday.

The River Cats (6-5) threatened to score with their first at-bats of the contest, putting two aboard after Luis Matos was hit by a pitch and Marco Luciano drew his team-leading 10th walk of the season. However, Chihuahuas (6-5) starter Jay Groome, who was making his return from the injured list, was able to induce a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to escape without damage.

After a quick second inning, Groome made his exit to start the third in favor of Lake Bachar, who saw a one-out single from Matos and two-out double into the left-center gap break the scoreless tie in favor of the River Cats.

Not waiting long to respond, El Paso jumped in front during the away half of the fourth on one swing of the bat from Oscar Mercado. Following a single from Graham Pauley, who was making his Triple-A debut, Mercado belted an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left field that briefly put the Chihuahuas in front.

As quick as the lead came it disappeared, with Sacramento drawing level during their swings in the bottom half of the frame. A leadoff single from Casey Schmitt and a walk to Brett Wisely put two aboard for Jakson Reetz, who ripped a ball towards third base that was ruled an error, though scoring on the play was Schmitt to even the score at 2-2.

That run marked the start of six unanswered for the River Cats, with the next coming on the fourth big fly of the year for Ramos. Awaiting an 0-1 pitch, Ramos crushed the ball towards the right-center gap that landed on the grass just to the left of the bullpen area. It signaled the team-leading fourth home run of the year for Ramos, who as of this writing is third in the Pacific Coast League in home runs.

More insurance came during the home half of the eighth, starting with the fourth walk of the game to Wisely which made him the first River Cat this season and the first since Yoshi Tsutsugo (Sept. 21, 2023 at Salt Lake) to earn four free passes in a single game. An error forced another run home before a two-out rally consisted of a bases loaded walk to Ramos and a two-RBI single by Trenton Brooks made the score 7-2.

El Paso was able to muster a run in the top of the ninth, doing so on a single from Nate Mondou that scored Mercado, who had doubled with one out. That was the end for El Paso, as a line out and flyout brought an end to the contest.

Part of the reason the Chihuahuas were held off the scoreboard in the middle innings was due to Sacramento pitching, starting with Sean Hjelle who was making his first appearance with Sacramento on a rehab assignment. Though he only worked one inning, Hjelle only allowed one base runner which came when he hit a batter with a pitch and finished his line with a pair of strikeouts.

He then flipped the ball to Juan Sanchez (1-0), who did not allow a baserunner in his 2.0 clean innings of work while also punching out two. On for his second six-out save of the season was Spencer Bivens (2), who only allowed the run in the ninth while yielding two hits. Left with a no decision was starter Carson Seymour, who surrendered two runs on four hits in 4.0 frames.

Charged with the loss was Kevin Kopps (0-1), who allowed the home run to Ramos in the seventh while also walking one and striking out one.

In addition to his dinger, Ramos collected another pair of hits to close his afternoon 3-for-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle while also driving in three. Collecting another pair of RBI was Brooks thanks to his late single, ending 1-for-3 on the day.

The two teams sit even in the series heading into game three, with first pitch on Thursday set for 6:45 p.m. from Sutter Health Park.

