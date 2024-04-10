Oklahoma City Baseball Club Fall in Doubleheader

April 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Round Rock Express nabbed two last at-bat wins, capturing both games of a doubleheader over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

In Game 1, the teams traded the lead four times between the fifth and sixth innings. Trailing, 2-1, OKC went in front on a two-run double by Ryan Ward and sacrifice fly by Kevin Padlo. In the bottom half, Round Rock's Sam Huff connected on a three-run homer to give Round Rock a 5-4 lead. Andy Pages answered for OKC in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a two-run homer to center field to regain the lead at 6-5. However, Round Rock responded yet again, with Elier Hernandez going deep, and the two-run shot proved the difference in Round Rock's 7-6 victory.

In Game 2, the game was scoreless through five innings before Oklahoma City broke the stalemate on a RBI double by Jonathan Araúz. The Express proceeded to rally to score six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, all with two outs. After having a total of two baserunners through five innings, Round Rock had seven batters reach base in the sixth inning, including six straight with two outs.

Of Note: -Oklahoma has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. The team was also swept in a second straight road doubleheader, also losing both games in Albuquerque Sept. 14, 2022. OKC has lost each of its last five road doubleheader games going back to August 2022.

-Although Oklahoma City and Round Rock have been opponents since 2005, Wednesday marked the first time the teams had ever played a doubleheader against each other at Dell Diamond.

-Andy Pages went 3-for-7 between the two games, collecting a double and home run in Game 1. He is now 8-for-17 over his last four games.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double in Game 1, but 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 2. Although his hitting streak ended at seven games, he has reached base safely in all 10 games he's played in and has drawn 13 walks.

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-6 with a double and two walks across the two games. He has reached base in each of the team's first 11 games this season.

-Of Oklahoma City's five losses this season, three have occurred in an opponent's final at-bat.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues its series in Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

