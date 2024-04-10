Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Declared "Leah Withrow Day" in Reno, Nevada

April 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Mayor Hillary Schieve has officially declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as "Leah Withrow Day" in the City of Reno, honoring Leah for her exceptional contributions to the field of sports turf management. Withrow, the Head Groundskeeper at Greater Nevada Field for the Reno Aces, has been recognized for her unwavering dedication, innovative techniques, and commitment to excellence.

Born and raised in Northern Nevada, Leah Withrow's journey in professional sports began with the Reno Aces organization in 2015 as an intern. She quickly rose through the ranks, seizing opportunities such as a Major League internship with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016. With a degree in Sports Turf Management from North Dakota State University, Withrow's passion for turf management has been evident since an early age.

Reflecting on this honor, Withrow stated, "I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition from Mayor Hillary Schieve and the City of Reno. This day is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only myself but also the incredible team at Greater Nevada Field and the Reno Aces organization."

Withrow's leadership and commitment have set a benchmark for excellence in sports field management, earning her widespread recognition, including the prestigious Sport Field Management Association (SFMA) Professional Baseball Field of the Year Award. She attributes much of her success to the mentorship of Eric Blanton and Joe Hill, previous Head Groundskeepers at the Reno Aces.

