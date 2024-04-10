Chihuahuas Down River Cats, 3-1

April 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas held Sacramento to four hits Tuesday night and beat the River Cats 3-1 at Sutter Health Park. It was the opening game of a six-game series.

Chihuahuas starter Nolan Watson pitched 5.2 shutout innings and picked up his third win in as many starts this season. Watson has struck out 17 batters and walked only two this year. His 5.2 innings matched a season high for Chihuahuas starting pitchers. Jeremiah Estrada struck out the side in the ninth inning to get the save.

El Paso's three runs were all driven in by Clay Dungan, who now has 21 RBIs through the first 10 games of the season. Dungan hit a two-run double in the fifth inning and an RBI double in the ninth. El Paso catcher Kevin Plawecki went 2-for-4 with two doubles. First baseman Nate Mondou reached base three times on two singles and a walk.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, River Cats 1 Final Score (04/09/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (6-4), Sacramento (5-5)

Next Game: Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso TBA vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Seymour (0-0, 1.17). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

