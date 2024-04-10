Sacramento Kings Legend Chris Webber to Toss Ceremonial First Pitch on Saturday, April 13

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to announce that Sacramento Kings legend Chris Webber will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday, April 13 as he returns to Sacramento to promote his memoir, "By God's Grace."

Ahead of Sacramento's 6:37 p.m. contest, which will be broadcast on KMAX 31, Webber will take part in a special Meet & Greet session inside the Sactown Smokehouse. The session will last from 5:15-6 p.m. and is open to all fans who purchase a copy of his book. "By God's Grace" will be available for purchase at the meet & greet session.

"My time in Sacramento holds a very special place in my heart," said Sacramento Kings Legend Chris Webber. "I am excited to connect with the fans and share my story with them."

Single game tickets to Saturday's contest against the El Paso Chihuahuas are available by visiting rivercats.com/promotions. Other ticket inquiries can be directed to the ticket team by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), or by emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

