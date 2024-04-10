Bats, Wantz Lead to Big Bees Blowout

April 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees started a six-game road trip to Las Vegas with a dominating 12-2 victory over the Aviators on Tuesday night.

The Salt Lake bats had scored just 24 runs in the first nine games of the season but broke out in a big way at Las Vegas Ballpark, scoring runs in each of the first five innings to take a 6-1 lead and then provided plenty of insurance with a six spot of runs in the ninth. The top three batters in the Salt Lake lineup - Jordyn Adams, Ehire Adrianza and Hunter Dozier - each hit their first home runs of the season and combined to drive in seven runs. Willie Calhoun finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles and Bryce Teodosio continued his torrid start to the season with a 3-for-4 night to raise his average to .469. Every batter in the Salt Lake lineup reached base safely as the team pounded out 12 hits and walked 10 times.

Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Andrew Wantz got the start for the Bees and provided another strong start, giving up just two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings of work. Relievers Jimmy Herget, Tyler Thomas and Hans Crouse backed up Wantz with 3.1 innings of shutout ball. Wantz has 23 strikeouts this season, leading all of Minor League Baseball.

The Bees and Aviators have five games remaining in the series with games Wednesday-Saturday beginning at 8:05 p.m. before a 1:05 day game on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.