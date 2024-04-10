Round Rock Takes Both Games of Wednesday's Doubleheader Over Oklahoma City

April 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (7-4) took two games from Oklahoma City Baseball Club (6-5) on Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader at Dell Diamond. Round Rock took game one by a score of 7-6 and went on to win game two 6-1.

Along the Train Tracks - Game 1:

Round Rock reliever RHP Jesus Tinoco (1-0, 1.93) took home the victory after he gave up just one walk over 1.1 innings. Oklahoma City reliever RHP J.P. Feyereisen (0-1, 5.40) was credited with a blown-save loss. He pitched 1.0 inning and allowed two runs on three hits.

C Sam Huff began the scoring in the bottom of the first for Round Rock, lining a double to left field and scoring CF Elier Hernandez and LF Trevor Hauver to make it 2-0, Express.

Oklahoma City would answer back in the top of the fourth when 1B Kevin Padlo drilled a single down the right field line, scoring LF Miguel Vargas. Express RF Sandro Fabian had his starter RHP Michael Lorenzen's back, gunning Padlo down trying to advance to second.

The Baseball Club would take a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth after DH Ryan Ward doubled home two runners, followed by a Padlo sacrifice fly.

Huff added a three-run homer on a line drive to right center field in the bottom of the fifth, giving Round Rock the lead back, 5-4.

The top of the sixth saw CF Andy Pages hit a two-run home run to take the lead back 6-5 for Oklahoma City.

Round Rock took the lead right back in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run of its own by Hernandez to make it a 7-6 game heading into the final inning.

RHP Jesus Tinoco came in to get the final four outs of the game, closing out the 7-6 victory in game one of the doubleheader for Round Rock.

Along the Train Tracks - Game 2:

Round Rock reliever RHP Austin Pruitt (1-1, 3.86) took home the victory after he gave up one run on two hits and one walk over 1.0 inning of work. Oklahoma City starter RHP Landon Knack (0-1, 4.02) was tagged with the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

After the first five innings were scoreless, Oklahoma City took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI double by 2B Jonathan Arauz, which plated LF Miguel Vargas.

The bottom of the frame saw Round Rock explode for six runs. RF Elier Hernandez drove in DH Matt Whatley on a double off the right field wall to tie the game at one. C Andrew Knapp gave the E-Train the lead after his two-RBI single made it 3-1. CF Derek Hill brought home 1B Blaine Crim on an RBI single to make it 4-1. SS Jax Biggers increased the advantage to 6-1, driving in Knapp and Hill on his RBI triple.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Michael Lorenzen started game one of the doubleheader for Round Rock, going 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking five and striking out six in a no-decision.

In Game 1, 2B Alex De Goti made his 2024 Round Rock debut. De Goti previously appeared in 127 games for the Express during the 2019 season, when the team was a Houston Astros affiliate.

Round Rock C Sam Huff put on quite the performance in Game 1, going 2-for-2 with a double and a home run to pair with five RBI.

Coming off a game in which he hit an inside-the-park home run on Sunday, 3B Dustin Harris continued to flash his speed, stealing two bases in the front-end of the doubleheader.

Round Rock sent RHP Tim Brennan to the hill in game two, recording a no-decision after pitching 4.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.

The sixth inning of Game 2 saw the Express score six runs, thanks to RBI knocks by RF Elier Hernandez, C Andrew Knapp (2), CF Derek Hill, and SS Jax Biggers (2).

The E-Train is now 35-17 in doubleheaders, including a whopping 23-3 in game ones, since the start of the 2015 season.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City continue their series on Thursday for game three of six this week. Express RHP Owen White (0-1, 8.64 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound against RHP Eduardo Salazar (0-0, 2.70 ERA) for the Baseball Club. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.