Chihuahuas Dropped by Sacramento 7-3 Wednesday

April 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sacramento River Cats scored five late runs Wednesday afternoon and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3 at Sutter Health Park. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso's runs came on a two-run home run by Oscar Mercado in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the top of the ninth by Nate Mondou. Mercado also had a double in the game and went 2-for-4, while Mondou reached base three times for the second straight game. Third baseman Graham Pauley went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk in his first game with El Paso after being optioned by San Diego. Chihuahuas designated hitter Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch twice Wednesday and has now been hit seven times in 24 plate appearances this season.

Sacramento scored one earned run against reliever Lake Bachar, which ended his scoreless appearances streak at 12, dating back to last season. Jay Groome pitched two scoreless innings in his first start since being reinstated from the Chihuahuas Injured List.

Team Records: El Paso (6-5), Sacramento (6-5)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-0, 6.97) vs. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-1, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

