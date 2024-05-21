Six-Run Rally Leads to Series Opening Win

May 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Derlin Figueroa of the Columbia Fireflies

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied from down 4-0 to win 6-5 over the Delmarva Shorebirds Tuesday afternoon against the Delmarva Shorebirds at Perdue Field.

Columbia (20-18) pounced on Delmarva's (13-26) bullpen after Michael Forret offered five scoreless frames to start the game. Down 5-0, the rally started small, with a Derlin Figueroa single that plated Brennon McNair to cut the Shorebird's lead to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

The next inning, Erick Torres slapped a two-bagger to score Erick Pena and Dionmy Salon to cut Delmarva's lead to one. Columbia tied the game in the eighth. Austin Charles singled and scored Daniel Vazquez to even the score 4-4 and later, Jhonny Perdomo hustled out an infield single with the bases loaded to bring around Figueroa and grant the Fireflies their first lead of the game.

In the ninth, Columbia made it four straight innings with a score as Gabriel Silva lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score McNair and give Columbia a 6-4 lead.

Delmarva scored one more in the ninth, but couldn't accomplish much against Ethan Bosacker (W, 4-1) who worked five, two-run innings to earn his second-consecutive victory for Columbia. Bosacker followed Blake Wolters, who began the game with three frames of work before handing the rawhide to Nicholas Regalado to spin a scoreless fourth inning to bridge the gap for Columbia.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow night at Perdue Field at 7:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-0, 3.91 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Eccel Correa (1-0, 2.00 ERA).

