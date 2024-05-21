Fayetteville Falls in Extra Inning Heartbreaker to Begin Salem Series

May 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-21) came from behind to force extra innings Tuesday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark, but a three-run bottom of the tenth propelled the Salem Red Sox (20-20) to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Woodpeckers.

Salem took an early 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a Freili Encarnacion bases-loaded hit by pitch followed by a Raimy Rodriguez wild pitch. Fayetteville began the game quiet offensively, but they finally got their big swing in the top of the sixth. Kenni Gomez laced an RBI triple down the right field line to score Oliver Carrillo before Gomez came in on a groundout from Juan Santander to tie the ballgame.

The Red Sox retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh on an Antonio Anderson solo home run surrendered by Woodpeckers reliever Julio Marte. It was the lone mistake on an otherwise impressive night from the righthander, who went five and a third innings and struck out six.

In the top of the ninth, Fayetteville found themselves down to their final out with Cesar Hernandez at first base. Up came Xavier Casserilla, who lined one over the head of Salem's right fielder Natanael Yuten for a game-tying RBI double to make it 3-3. In the bottom half, the Red Sox had the winning run at third base with two outs, but Wilmy Sanchez (L, 0-1) got a big strikeout to get the game into extra innings.

The Woodpeckers got another big extra base hit in the top of the tenth. Oliver Carrillo tripled to center to score Will Bush and give Fayetteville their first lead of the night. A passed ball allowed Carrillo to score for a Woodpeckers' 5-3 lead going into the bottom half.

Then it was Salem's turn for a big swing. Jhostynxon Garcia lined an RBI triple into the right field corner off Sanchez to immediately cut the lead to one. Sanchez then walked Marvin Alcantara before Freili Encarnacion came through with a walk-off two-run double to give the Red Sox the victory.

In the defeat, Fayetteville left fielder Nehomar Ochoa Jr. finished the game going 4-for-4 with a double. It was Ochoa's first four-hit game of the year and just the third by a Woodpecker in 2024.

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday night up in Virginia. Fayetteville will send RHP Ethan Pecko to the mound while Salem gives the ball to RHP Trennor O'Donnell. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.