Garriola Homers Twice, Pelicans Take Series Opener 5-2 over Mudcats

May 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After playing their last 12 games at home, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans took the series opener on the road against the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 on Tuesday night. The win pushed the Birds to 17-22 while the Mudcats dropped to 23-15.

For the second time this season, Andy Garriola (3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) hit two home runs with a solo homer in the fourth and a two-run shot in the sixth. Reggie Preciado (2-5, 2 RBI) drove in two on RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings. After the Mudcats tied it 2-2 in the fifth, the Birds responded with three unanswered in the final innings.

With two shutout innings out of the bullpen, Shane Marshall (1-1) grabbed his first win of the season after allowing just one hit and striking out two. Francis Reynoso walked two in the ninth but collected the save.

Both runs for the Mudcats came in when Yophery Rodriguez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game. Carolina went just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Tuesday's loss went to starter Manuel Rodriguez (2-4) after sacrificing four earned runs and seven hits through the first 5 2/3 innings. Rodriguez allowed both home runs to Garriola.

The Pelicans will face the Mudcats for the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

