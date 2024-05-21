Mudcats Drop Opener to Myrtle Beach

ZEBULON, NC - Andy Garriola hit a pair of home runs as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans claimed the series opener from the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (17-22) opened the scoring in the fourth inning with two-outs Garriola connected with his first home run of the game a towering shot over the left field wall on the seventh pitch of the at bat to put the Pelicans ahead 1-0.

One inning later the Pelicans would add to the lead as Reginald Preciado floated a two-out, two-strike single to left to plate Ismael Mena and give the visitors the 2-0 advantage.

Carolina (23-15) would come charging back in the bottom of the fifth as Daniel Guilarte singled and one batter later, Yophery Rodriguez clobbered his fourth home run of the season to knot the game at two.

The tie would be short-lived as Myrtle Beach struck again in the top of the sixth when Garriola came up and cranked his second home run of the game, a two-run blast, off Mudcats starter Manuel Rodriguez (L, 2-4) to reclaim the lead at 4-2.

The Pelicans added an insurance run in the eighth and Shane Marshall (W, 1-1) covered a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen to preserve the lead through eight frames.

Carolina would get the tying run to the plate in the ninth but were unable to score against Francis Reynoso (S, 3) as the Pelicans won the opener 5-2.

The series continues Wednesday at Five County Stadium when Carolina sends Daniel Corniel (1-1, 2.83) to the mound and Myrtle Beach will oppose with Mason McGwire (0-0, 4.61). First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. and tickets for the remainder of the season as well as all remaining home games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

