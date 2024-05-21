Fredericksburg Fights But Falls Short To 'cats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Lynchburg staved them off for a 6-4 win. Fredericksburg is now 25-15, while the Hillcats improved to 21-19.

Ralphy Velazquez got the ball rolling for the Hillcats with an RBI single in the top of the first, but Marcus Brown matched that in the bottom half to level the score at 1-1 after an inning.

The Hillcats tagged Bryan Sanchez for another run in the third, as Jaison Chourio drove in Esteban Gonzalez to make it 2-1 Lynchburg.

Yorman Gomez held the FredNats to just the one run over six strong frames, as he walked just one batter and struck out five.

In the top of the seventh, Lynchburg loaded the bases against Samuel Vasquez, when Ralphy Velazquez laced a two-run single into right field to put Fredericksburg in a 4-1 hole.

Jose Colmenares trimmed the deficit to two runs with his double in the seventh inning, but the Hillcats added two runs right away in the eighth, to take a 6-2 lead going into the ninth inning.

After Lynchburg centerfielder dropped a fly ball off the bat of Elijah Green to begin the bottom of the ninth, Marcus Brown made the 'Cats pay with a two-run home run just inside the right field foul pole. Fredericksburg continued the rally and brought the tying run to the plate, but could not get over the hump as the Hillcats hung on to win 6-4. Yorman Gomez (4-1) took the win on his record, while Bryan Sanchez (0-1) suffered the loss.

In game two, Bryan Polanco (4-0, 3.68) gets the nod for the FredNats against Lynchburg's lefty Jackson Humphries (0-2, 5.17). First pitch is at 7:05.

