Columbia Rallies to Defeat Delmarva

May 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (13-26) could not hold an early lead against the Columbia Fireflies (20-18) on Tuesday afternoon as they fell 6-5 in the series opener, ending their three-game winning streak.

The Shorebirds grabbed the first lead of the game in the opening frame as Anderson De Los Santos singled home Leandro Arias, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

In the third, the Shorebirds cashed in two more runs with an RBI double by Leandro Arias to score Thomas Sosa. Arias touched home moments later thanks to Angel Tejada who drove him home with a single, giving Delmarva a 3-0 advantage.

Thomas Sosa started the fifth with a bang as he homered over the right field wall, extending the Shorebirds' lead to 4-0.

Columbia began their comeback effort in the sixth as they plated their first run with an RBI single by Derlin Figueroa to make it 4-1.

An inning later, the Fireflies scored two more runs with a two-run double by Erick Torres, trimming the Shorebirds lead to 4-3.

The lead vanished in the eighth on a pair of infield singles by Austin Charles and Jhonny Perdomo that put Delmarva behind for the first time at 5-4.

The Fireflies manufactured an important insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Silva, giving Columbia a 6-4 lead.

Delmarva made noise in the bottom half of the ninth as they scored on an RBI groundout by Cole Urman to plate Aneudis Mordan. With the tying run at third and two outs, pitcher Ethan Bosacker forced a pop-up by Thomas Sosa to end the game, finalizing a 6-5 win for Columbia.

Ethan Bosacker (4-1) earned the victory by tossing five innings of relief. Issac Solano (0-1) suffered the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to rebound and even the series on Wednesday as Eccel Correa gets the ball for Delmarva versus Logan Martin for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

