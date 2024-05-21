Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.21 at Delmarva

The Fireflies kick-off a two-week road trip today vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at 11:05 am at Perdue Stadium. RHP Blake Mitchell (0-0, 4.15 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Michael Forret (2-3, 4.26 ERA).

The Fireflies return home June 4 to battle with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand is highlighted by drink specials, a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union and Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. Buy your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIREFLIES LOSE FINALE 3-1 TO RIVERDOGS: The Fireflies used 4.1 scoreless frames from their bullpen, but weren't able to take home the finale as they lost 3-1 to Charleston Sunday evening at Segra Park. The RiverDogs (17-21) scratched the score column first in the second inning. Blake Robertson smacked a lead-off homer to right field to break the scoreless tie. It was the first baseman's second round-tripper of the series. Charleston expanded their lead in the top of the fourth. Angel Mateo slipped a lead-off double up the left field line and came around on an Odalys Peguero two bagger that brought the score to 2-0 in favor of the visitors. Charleston added another run on Fireflies' (19-18) starter Hunter Patteson in the fifth inning. After Patteson started the fifth with a ground out and a strike out, Narciso Polanco bounced a two out single to keep the inning alive. Next, Adrian Santana reached on a Jhonny Perdomo fielding error and then Angel Mateo hit an infield single to score Polanco to bring the score to 3-0.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Derlin Figueroa started a seven-game hitting streak May 12, and he is 9-25 (.360) with one homer and five RBI. He streak is tied with Myrtle Beach's Christian Olivo for the third-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. They trail Freili Encarnacion who is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak. Austin Charles owns the Fireflies longest hitting streak of the season, a nine-game stretch from April 10-23. If that hitting streak weren't enough, Figueroa is also on a 13-game on-base streak, which is four games behind Roismar Quintana for the longest in the League. It's the second-longest on-base streak for a Fireflies hitter this year (Blake Mitchell, 18)

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Tuesday, left-handed hitter Derlin Figueroa mashed his fourth homer of the season. It was a solo blast that produced the only run of the day for Columbia. All four of the infielders homers have come at Segra Park this year and all four of them have gone out to the right field lawn area. It's not just Figueroa who has found the long ball at Segra Park this year. The Fireflies have 22 long balls this season and 18 of them have come at the friendly confines.

A NEW HOPE: Ethan Bosacker, has the second-best ERA in the Carolina League, a 1.51 mark that is just .49 behind League leader Matt Wilkinson. Lynchburg's starter last pitched May 12 where he allowed one run over five innings of work. Bosacker is also third in opposing average (.181) and second in WHIP (0.81) in the Carolina League.

IT'S ALL ROSES HERE: Jarold Rosado has been great out of the bullpen this season. He has a 2.16 ERA after allowing a 10.38 ERA in 2023. His success continued in his five appearances (5.2 IP, 9 K) since the start of May. On the season, the young pitcher has worked 16.2 innings in 11 games. He has allowed four earned runs and punched out 23. The real secret to his success this year is that his walk rate is down from 16.7% in 2023 to only 4.4% in 2024.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

