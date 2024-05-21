RiverDogs Push Winning Streak to Three by Doubling up Down East

May 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Blake Robertson and Ronnie Richardson on game day

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Blake Robertson and Ronnie Richardson on game day(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - For the first time this season, the Charleston RiverDogs have put together a winning streak. In front of a tremendous Tuesday night crowd of 5,876, the RiverDogs took down the Down East Wood Ducks 6-3 for a third straight victory. Gary Gill Hill earned his first win of the season by tossing 5.0 scoreless, one hit, innings.

The RiverDogs (18-21) enjoyed a quick start against Down East starter David Davalillo. Narciso Polanco hooked a double to the right field corner on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. He moved to third on a deep fly out by Adrian Santana and scored on Blake Robertson's RBI single to open the scoring.

Two innings later, Santana singled with one out and advanced 90 feet on a groundball from Angel Mateo. Robertson came through again, lining another base hit to make it 2-0. The left fielder then scored the team's third run of the game on Woo Shin's base hit moments later. Polanco and Mateo added a run to the cushion with a pair of doubles in the fourth inning.

With the stellar work of Gill Hill on the mound, Charleston entered the sixth inning with the 4-0 lead still intact. However, the Wood Ducks (20-19) rallied against the bullpen right away. Will Stevens walked three of the first four batters he faced in the sixth, allowing the first Down East run to score on a wild pitch. Jesus Lopez chased Stevens from the game and pulled the visitors within one on a two-RBI double to right. Seth Chavez took over and closed out the inning, stranding the tying run at second.

The RiverDogs stabilized a bit with Polanco pushing the lead back to two in the bottom of the frame. The final score of 6-3 was reached on a wild trip around the bases by Noah Myers in the eighth. The center fielder worked a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

Chavez went another inning, turning 1.2 perfect innings of relief work. Hayden Snelsire followed to work the eighth and ninth innings, recording his third save of the season.

The RiverDogs outhit Down East 10-4 in the victory. Polanco went 3-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Robertson was 2-4 with two RBI and scored a run. Half of the Wood Ducks hits came from Lopez, who was 2-4 with a pair of RBI.

Ballpark Fun

Tuesday was the first Military Appreciation Night of the season, hosted by the RiverDogs alongside Boeing. Members of the military and their families received free tickets to the game. Two more inductions were made into the team's Hall of Honor, the National Anthem was complete with a flyover and God Bless America was performed in the middle of the seventh inning. With it also being Dog Day, military dogs were featured in a mid-game parade through the seating bowl.

The teams will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Santiago Suarez (2-3, 4.72) will toe the rubber initially for the RiverDogs. LHP Brayan Mendoza (1-2, 2.86) will counter for the Wood Ducks. It will be Malmo Oat Milkers Night. The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.