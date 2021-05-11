Six-Run Fourth Inning downs IronPigs

(Moosic, PA) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-1) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-2) 6-0 on Tuesday night. The RailRiders tagged Ramon Rosso (0-1) for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The contest started out with a strong pitcher's duel between Spencer Howard and Deivi Garcia (1-0). Howard faced nine batters through three innings and issued just one walk while striking out three batters. Garcia struck out seven batters over five innings while giving up just three hits and issuing just one walk.

The bottom of the fourth inning started with a fielding error by Ryan Cordell. The dominos continued to fall as Trey Amburgey hit a two-run double to score Miguel Andujar and Chris Gittens. A wild pitch by Rosso allowed Socrates Brito to score and a hit by pitch to Andrew Velazquez scored Ryan LaMarre. Armando Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly to score Greg Allen and Andujar hit an RBI single to score Robinson.

Damon Jones, Jeff Singer, Neftali Feliz, and J.D. Hammer all pitched in relief of Rosso. They combined to give up just two hits and strikeout three batters. Nestor Cortes struck out five batters in three innings of relief for the RailRiders. Albert Abreu retired the side in the top of the ninth inning for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The IronPigs and RailRiders play at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening at PNC Field.

