Six-Run Fourth Inning downs IronPigs
May 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Moosic, PA) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-1) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-2) 6-0 on Tuesday night. The RailRiders tagged Ramon Rosso (0-1) for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The contest started out with a strong pitcher's duel between Spencer Howard and Deivi Garcia (1-0). Howard faced nine batters through three innings and issued just one walk while striking out three batters. Garcia struck out seven batters over five innings while giving up just three hits and issuing just one walk.
The bottom of the fourth inning started with a fielding error by Ryan Cordell. The dominos continued to fall as Trey Amburgey hit a two-run double to score Miguel Andujar and Chris Gittens. A wild pitch by Rosso allowed Socrates Brito to score and a hit by pitch to Andrew Velazquez scored Ryan LaMarre. Armando Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly to score Greg Allen and Andujar hit an RBI single to score Robinson.
Damon Jones, Jeff Singer, Neftali Feliz, and J.D. Hammer all pitched in relief of Rosso. They combined to give up just two hits and strikeout three batters. Nestor Cortes struck out five batters in three innings of relief for the RailRiders. Albert Abreu retired the side in the top of the ninth inning for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The IronPigs and RailRiders play at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening at PNC Field.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021
- Craig's Two-Homer Day Leads Indians in Home Opener Win - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Shut down Lehigh Valley, 6-0 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Six-Run Fourth Inning downs IronPigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Strong Start from Hernández Spoiled by Columbus Shutout - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mets Falter Late as Red Sox Win First Game in Worcester's Polar Park, 8-5, on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- Polar Park Opens with Six Home Runs and a WooSox Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (2-3) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (2-3) - Indianapolis Indians
- Marlins' Chisholm Jr., Alfaro Set to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 11, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Add Trio of Players to Plug Holes on Roster - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 11, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jacksonville Pitcher Madero Fires Two Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Live and in Color, Saints Games on FOX 9+, 45TV and Saints Broadcast Network in 2021 - St. Paul Saints
- Blue Jays Shift Ticket Onsales by One Week Following Updated New York State Protocols - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.