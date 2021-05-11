Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 11, 2021

RHP Johan Oviedo has been recalled to St. Louis.

A updated Memphis roster, along with a full copy of today's game notes, is attached.

Tuesday, May 11th 6:35 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (1-5) at Nashville Sounds (3-1) Game 1 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #7 of 120 / Road Game #1 of 60

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs RHP Thomas Jankins (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Redbirds picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion on Sunday, as Matt Szczur's single in the 10th inning gave Memphis a 7-6 win over Durham. The game was a rollercoaster: Durham plated three runs in the top half of the first to take a 3-0 lead, only to have Memphis tie it in the bottom half of the first. The 'Birds took a 4-3 lead after two, followed by a 5-4 Bulls lead after three. Max Moroff stroked a two-run double in the fourth to briefly make it 6-5 Memphis, but Durham bounced right back to tie the game again at 6 in the 5th. The game remained knotted at 6 all the way until the 10th, when Szczur played hero and sent the Mother's Day crowd home happy.

Red Hot Rondón: José Rondón has been very productive at the plate over the last four games for the Redbirds. The shortstop knocked in another run on Sunday, his 8th RBI in the past four games. Rondón hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the game on Thursday night. He followed that up with an RBI double and another three-run blast on Friday. Rondón leads the team with nine RBI through the first six games of the season.

More-off Please: Max Moroff is off to a superb start to the 2021 season. In five starts, Moroff is 9-18 with a home run, six runs, three doubles and three walks. The 27-year-old is slashing .500/.609/.833 so far this year with three total RBIs.

Miles with Memphis: Miles Mikolas makes his second start with the Redbirds on an MLB rehab assignment this evening. Mikolas missed all of the 2020 season recovering from surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his right arm. The 32-year-old right hander made his debut with Memphis last Wednesday at AutoZone Park, allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits in 2.1 IP with three strikeouts. Mikolas, the Cardinals game one starter in both in NLDS and NLCS in 2019. pitched to batters at the Cardinals' alternate site last month.

On-Base Machine: Scott Hurst has reached base in each of the first six games of the season. Hurst had an RBI double in the game Friday night, has walked five times this year and owns the only Redbirds' stolen base. The native Californian also scored the game-winning run on Sunday afternoon. Hurst is getting his first experience of his career with the Redbirds after splitting 2019 between Double-A Springfield and High-A Palm Beach. The 25-year-old former third round pick has also appeared in seven games this season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking Ahead: The Redbirds are scheduled to start the top prospect in the Cardinals system, lefthander Matthew Liberatore, on Wednesday night. The former first-round pick impressed in his Memphis debut last week, hurling six innings of two-run ball while striking out five Durham batters last Wednesday.

