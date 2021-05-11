Marlins' Chisholm Jr., Alfaro Set to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp set out on a 12-game road trip beginning Tuesday in Durham, they will be joined by Miami Marlins' catcher Jorge Alfaro and infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who will each be embarking on an injury rehab assignment with Miami's Triple-A affiliate.

Chisholm Jr. made the Marlins' Opening Day roster out of spring training as the club's starting second baseman. Prior to suffering a hamstring injury on April 27, Chisholm Jr. was hitting .290/.375/.551 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, seven RBIs and a National League-best seven stolen bases. His 1.1 fWAR still leads all NL second basemen and ranks third in the major leagues

The 23-year-old played 23 games for Jacksonville in 2019, slashing .284/.383/.494 after being acquired by the Marlins at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chisholm Jr. was added to the Marlins 40-man roster following the 2019 season. He was promoted to the major leagues for the first time on September 1, 2020, and made his debut that night against the Toronto Blue Jays. A native of Nassau, Bahamas he was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in July 2015.

Alfaro is in his third year as a member of the Marlins since being acquired on February 7, 2019 with right-hander Sixto Sánchez, and left-hander Will Stewart from the Phillies, in exchange for catcher J. T. Realmuto. The 27-year-old has played in 10 games for the Marlins this season, batting .229/.250/.257 before suffering a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since April 20.

A native of Sincelejo, Colombia, Alfaro was originally signed by the Texas Rangers in 2010 as an international free agent. He was dealt by Texas to Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2015, and made his Major League debut for the Phillies in 2016.

The Jumbo Shrimp (4-2) begin their first road trip of the season with a six-game series starting Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Durham Bulls (5-1). Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.