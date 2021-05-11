Marlins' Chisholm Jr., Alfaro Set to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp
May 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp set out on a 12-game road trip beginning Tuesday in Durham, they will be joined by Miami Marlins' catcher Jorge Alfaro and infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who will each be embarking on an injury rehab assignment with Miami's Triple-A affiliate.
Chisholm Jr. made the Marlins' Opening Day roster out of spring training as the club's starting second baseman. Prior to suffering a hamstring injury on April 27, Chisholm Jr. was hitting .290/.375/.551 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, seven RBIs and a National League-best seven stolen bases. His 1.1 fWAR still leads all NL second basemen and ranks third in the major leagues
The 23-year-old played 23 games for Jacksonville in 2019, slashing .284/.383/.494 after being acquired by the Marlins at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chisholm Jr. was added to the Marlins 40-man roster following the 2019 season. He was promoted to the major leagues for the first time on September 1, 2020, and made his debut that night against the Toronto Blue Jays. A native of Nassau, Bahamas he was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in July 2015.
Alfaro is in his third year as a member of the Marlins since being acquired on February 7, 2019 with right-hander Sixto Sánchez, and left-hander Will Stewart from the Phillies, in exchange for catcher J. T. Realmuto. The 27-year-old has played in 10 games for the Marlins this season, batting .229/.250/.257 before suffering a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since April 20.
A native of Sincelejo, Colombia, Alfaro was originally signed by the Texas Rangers in 2010 as an international free agent. He was dealt by Texas to Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2015, and made his Major League debut for the Phillies in 2016.
The Jumbo Shrimp (4-2) begin their first road trip of the season with a six-game series starting Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Durham Bulls (5-1). Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com MiLB.tv and the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021
- Marlins' Chisholm Jr., Alfaro Set to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 11, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Add Trio of Players to Plug Holes on Roster - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 11, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jacksonville Pitcher Madero Fires Two Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Live and in Color, Saints Games on FOX 9+, 45TV and Saints Broadcast Network in 2021 - St. Paul Saints
- Blue Jays Shift Ticket Onsales by One Week Following Updated New York State Protocols - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Marlins' Chisholm Jr., Alfaro Set to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp
- Former Jacksonville Pitcher Madero Fires Two Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut for Marlins
- Jumbo Shrimp Ballpark Job Fairs Set for May 13 & 19
- Jumbo Shrimp Tally 15 Hits, Take Finale from Norfolk
- Jacksonville Falls Short in First Extra-Inning Tilt of Season