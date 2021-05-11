Strong Start from Hernández Spoiled by Columbus Shutout

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Right-hander Carlos Hernández struck out six batters across five scoreless innings but Omaha failed to score, losing, 2-0, to Columbus on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. It was the first time this season that Omaha has been shut out.

Omaha (4-3) struggled against Columbus (5-1) left-hander Kirk McCarty (2-0), who allowed just three hits while striking out three across six scoreless innings. Right-hander Robert Broom, left-hander Anthony Gose, and right-hander DJ Johnson (Save, 2), combined to record three scoreless innings of relief and strike out eight of the final 10 batters of the game.

Hernández yielded just two hits through the first four innings, facing just three batters over the minimum. In the fifth, he stranded runners on second and third by striking out outfielder Bradley Zimmer and inducing a lineout to shortstop Alcides Escobar from outfielder Daniel Johnson. In addition to his six strikeouts over five scoreless innings, the right-hander allowed just three hits while walking two in an effective bounce-back start from when he allowed a career-high eight runs (six earned) in his Triple-A debut last Wednesday.

The Clippers broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, when first baseman Bobby Bradley, shortstop Owen Miller, and Jones notched three straight singles against right-hander Jace Vines (1-1). After Bradley and Miller reached with one out, Jones lofted a single into shallow left field to plate Bradley as the game's first run.

Columbus doubled its lead in the eighth when Miller cracked a one-out triple off the right-field fence against right-hander Jake Newberry to bring home Johnson from first.

Chasers outfielder Edward Olivares finished the game 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Clippers on Wednesday, when right-hander Scott Blewett (1-0, 3.60) faces right-hander JC Mejía (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. CT and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 4:55 p.m. CT on 1180 The Zone.

Following this week's six-game series in Columbus, the Omaha Storm Chasers visit Principal Park in Des Moines, IA, for a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs before returning to Werner Park on May 25 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs from May 25-June 6. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

