Live and in Color, Saints Games on FOX 9+, 45TV and Saints Broadcast Network in 2021

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Since the first season of St. Paul Saints baseball in 1993, the organization has made games very accessible for fans to tune into and watch. With the new affiliation as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate underway, fans will have a multitude of ways to watch the Twins of tomorrow. From TV to streaming platforms there won't be any excuses not to follow the Saints in 2021.

Two different TV stations will carry the Saints, in addition to their traditional Saints Cable Network broadcasts, this season. Each Friday night home game will be carried on FOX 9+ (Comcast 10/807, DirectTV 29, Dish 29, Mediacom 10/803, Over the Air 9.2 and Spectrum 10). The Saints have a total of 10 Friday night home games, beginning with May 14. In addition to the broadcast of the games, FOX 9+ will also carry the post-game fireworks show. Each Friday night fireworks show is set to a different musical theme.

For the third full season, all Sunday home games will be carried on 45TV, the only fully independent station in Minneapolis/St. Paul. The Saints have a total of 10 Sunday home games beginning with May 16.

A total of 20 of the Saints 60 home games are broadcast on over the air channels with the remaining 40 on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities Metro Area. The channel in your area can be found at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will broadcast all 60 home games at MiLB.TV. The subscription based service is $39.99 for the entire season, or $12.99 per month, and includes the broadcasts of all Minor League teams.

Sean Aronson returns for his 15th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 120 games. In 2016 he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010. For the eighth season, Aronson will be joined in the booth during home games by J.W. Cox. He did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network. Joining the broadcast team is Andy Helwig, who will host a 20-minute pre- and post-game show on all radio broadcasts. Helwig spent 2019 in a similar role with the Buffalo Bisons, while also filling in on select broadcasts.

The home opener is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs).

For more information on the Saints broadcast schedule, fans can visit the Virtual Press Box at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.