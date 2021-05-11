Former Jacksonville Pitcher Madero Fires Two Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut for Marlins

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release









Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Luis Madero

(Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Credit: Andrea Cardani) Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Luis Madero(Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Credit: Andrea Cardani)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Luis Madero worked two scoreless innings in his major league debut for the Miami Marlins Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, becoming the 68th player in Jumbo Shrimp history (2017-present) to play in both Jacksonville and the major leagues.

Madero entered in the sixth inning. After issuing a leadoff walk to Nick Ahmed, Madero was able to retire the next three hitters, including a punch out of Luke Weaver for his first MLB strikeout. Madero returned for the seventh inning, working around a two-out triple, inducing a pop out to end the threat.

The 24-year-old began his 2021 campaign in Jacksonville, making one appearance against the Norfolk Tides in the opening series of the season. He worked 3.1 innings in relief, giving up one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out three in what was the only Triple-A outing of his career.

A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Madero was originally signed by Arizona on October 1, 2013 when he was just 16 years old. He was traded to the Angels in 2017 for right-handed pitcher David Hernandez. Madero was a mid-season All-Star in 2018 with the Burlington Bees, where he worked to a 2.92 ERA in the first half of the season for the Angels' Low-A affiliate before being promoted to High-A Inland Empire. He was added to the Angels' 40-man roster following the season.

After being designated for assignment by the Angels in January of 2020, he was claimed off waivers by the Giants just one week later. Madero was part of San Francisco's 60-man player pool in 2020, but did not make an appearance. He elected free agency at the end of the campaign and was signed by the Marlins on November 23 with an invitation to spring training.

With Madero's debut, 906 players have now played in both Jacksonville and in the major leagues. He joins José Devers to debut in 2021, with both doing so for Miami.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.