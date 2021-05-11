Blue Jays Shift Ticket Onsales by One Week Following Updated New York State Protocols

May 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Following New York State's announcement last week updating protocols for large-scale outdoor event venues, the Toronto Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons are working with local officials including the state's Department of Health, to safely increase capacity by introducing fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field, in line with the latest guidelines.

To ensure this plan is safe for all fans, players, staff, and the local community, and consistent with protocols at other Major League venues in the state, the club has postponed presales and onsales by one week. Bisons Season Ticket Holders will have an exclusive presale on Tuesday, May 18, followed by the general public onsale on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET (bluejays.com/tickets). Tickets will be available for the first eight games from June 1 to 17 (2021 regular season schedule available here). Tickets for home games from June 24 to July 4 will go on sale to Bisons Season Ticket Holders on June 1 and to the general public on June 3.

The Blue Jays will share the updated seating plan and ballpark information prior to tickets going on sale next week.

The Blue Jays look forward to hosting Buffalo-area fans at Sahlen Field beginning on June 1.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 11, 2021

Blue Jays Shift Ticket Onsales by One Week Following Updated New York State Protocols - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.