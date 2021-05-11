RailRiders Shut down Lehigh Valley, 6-0

MOOSIC, Pa. - Led by strong pitching and a six-run fourth inning, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won their sixth straight game, shutting out the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 6-0 on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

The six-game winning streak is the longest for the RailRiders since winning a season-long six straight from May 1-8, 2019.

Deivi Garcia was terrific in his second start of the season with the RailRiders, working around leadoff hits in the first and second to keep the Iron Pigs off the board. He settled in and at one point retired 10 straight batters. Garcia (1-0) struck out seven and only issued one walk in his 5.0-plus inning outing, all the best marks of his season.

After only getting one baserunner through three innings, the RailRiders exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fourth against Ramon Rosso. A two-run double for Trey Amburgey was the big blow in the inning as SWB sent 11 batters to the plate.

The double for Amburgey was already his sixth extra-base hit of the season, and his 12 RBI are the most on the team and are second-most in the Triple-A East League.

Nestor Cortes threw 3.0 scoreless innings of relief and allowed only one hit while striking out five, and Albert Abreu threw a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the win. Overall, RailRiders pitchers held the Iron Pigs to only four hits and issued one walk while striking out 13.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cortes has started his season with 5.2 scoreless innings of relief, and has allowed only one baserunner. He retired the first 16 batters he faced this season before allowing a hit to Luke Williams with two outs in the eighth inning on Tuesday... The RailRiders sent 11 batters to the plate in an inning for the second time in the last five games, also doing so in the 6th inning on May 6 at Syracuse... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last shutout thrown was on Aug. 27, 2019, a 4-0 win at Pawtucket, a span of 623 days.

The RailRiders continue their six-game series with Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field. RHP Brody Koerner (0-0, 0.00) takes the hill for the RailRiders, opposed by LHP Bailey Falter (0-0, 9.00) of the Iron Pigs. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

