Silver Knights Fall, 5-2, to Condors in Inaugural Game at the Dollar Loan Center

The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 5-2, to the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night in the inaugural game at The Dollar Loan Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring began with a goal from Dino Kambeitz to put Bakersfield in the lead midway through the first. Adam Cracknell followed up at the end of the first frame to further the lead by two. Paul Cotter opened the second frame scoring the first-ever Henderson goal at The Dollar Loan Center. Tyler Benson answered with the third Condors goal of the night. Cotter followed up while on a 5-on-3 powerplay with his second goal of the night and brought the score within one. Brendan Perlini opened up the final frame with the fourth Bakersfield goal. Cracknell scored his second of the night to further the lead by three for the Condors. The night ended with a 5-2 Bakersfield victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchups on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

