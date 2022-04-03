Marlies Wrap up Western Road Trip with Matinee vs. Moose
April 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies fell 4-3 to the Manitoba Moose on Sunday afternoon. The Marlies are 6-4-0-0 against Central Division opponents and are 1-3-0-0 against the Moose this season.
Just over halfway into the first period, Nick Robertson scored his ninth of the season to get the visitors on the board first. Nicholas Jones responded five minutes later, scoring on the Manitoba power-play to even the score. But, in the final minute of the frame, Bobby McMann capitalized on a shorthanded opportunity, giving the Marlies a 2-1 lead after the first period.
In the second period, Johnathan Kovacevic evened things up with his 11th of the year. But, less than a minute later, Chad Krys scored his first of the season, and first with the Marlies, on a shot from the point. Bobby Lynch would add another for the home side before the buzzer, tying the game at three.
In the final frame, David Gustafsson scored on the power-play to give the Moose their first lead of the game. That was all that was needed, as Manitoba took home the win.
The Marlies return to action on Wednesday when they host the Syracuse Crunch at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is at 7:00pm ET.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
