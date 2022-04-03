Penguins Marvel Jersey Auction Winners Unveiled

Our MARVEL Super Heroes Night was a ton of fun, with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tying the team record for goals in a game en route to a big win over the Bridgeport Islanders.

We've got some more winners as well - those fans who bid on our MARVEL Black Widow Jerseys.

Congratulations to the winning bidders listed below. We'll be getting in touch with you this week to finalize your jersey bids.

7 - Reinke Charles D

8 - O'Neill Tim D

9 - Zohorna Monica O

10 - O'Connor Derek M

12 - Bartkowski Dena C

15 - Bellerive Michael B

17 - Angello Tom V

19 - Nylander Charles D

20 - Bjorkqvist Charles D

22 - Poulin Tom V

23 - Devane Mark W

26 - Chaput Lisa B

28 - Lee Angela L

31 - Lindberg Kody M

33 - D'Orio Michael B

34 - Legare Jacob V

36 - Robert Crystal B

37 - Nappier RB B

38 - Phillips Melanie K

39 - Olson Don O

44 - Gruden TIE

48 - Puustinen Henry E

50 - Riikola David P

51 - Hallander Kathy D

57 - Joseph Thomas K

70 - Domingue Kody M

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Apr. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck Drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' five remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

