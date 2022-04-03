Heat Stifle San Jose in Sunday Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Byron Froese and Connor Zary scored in a six-second span in the second period, the Heat penalty kill turned in a 6-for-7 effort and Dustin Wolf turned away 27 of 28 shots faced as the Stockton Heat (41-12-4-1) closed the season series against the San Jose Barracuda (20-36-2-2) with a 3-1 win Sunday at the SAP Center.

The game went scoreless in the first and through early in the second until lightning struck twice for the visitors, Froese cashing in on a loose puck in the crease on the power play and Zary scoring off a rush from the ensuing faceoff, giving the Heat what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Artemi Kniazev scored 1:38 into the third to pull the Barracuda within striking distance, but Stockton was able to hold San Jose at bay until Justin Kirkland netted an empty-netter in the waning moments to seal the win and the 3-1 final score.

With the victory, the Heat complete the season series with a 9-1-0-0 record against San Jose.

NOTABLE

The six seconds between scores was the shortest amount of time between goals for the Heat this season, besting the previous 11-second span also against San Jose on March 12.

Connor Zary has six goals in the last eight games and has found the back of the net in consecutive contests for the second time this season.

Dustin Wolf finishes the season series against San Jose with a record of 8-0-0-0, 1.50 GAA and .957 SVP.

The Heat held San Jose to one goal for the sixth time in 10 games this season.

Stockton won the season series over the Barracuda with nine wins in 10 meetings. The Heat have won 10 consecutive games at the SAP Center in San Jose, dating back to the start of the 2019-20 season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-4

STK PK - 6-for-7

THREE STARS

First - Dustin Wolf (27 svs)

Second - Connor Zary (1g)

Third - Alex Stalock (25 svs)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (27 saves on 28 shots faced)

L - Alex Stalock (25 saves on 27 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return to action on Friday as they start a Friday-Sunday home-and-home with the Ontario Reign, the first game at Stockton Arena, a 7 p.m. puck drop, and the back end at Ontario Sunday, a 3 p.m. tilt.

