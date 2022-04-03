Jim Click Automotive Team Provides 1,000 Tickets for Students at Pima County Schools

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, thank the Jim Click Automotive team for providing 1,000 tickets for local students and families in Pima County Schools to attend 6:30 p.m. Roadrunners games Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6.

Starting Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., families in Pima County Schools can collect the tickets at Window 2 the Tucson Arena Box Office.

"We're very excited to provide this opportunity for the youth of Tucson to be exposed to such an incredible sport and team in the Tucson Roadrunners," said Jim Click Jr. "The Tucson Roadrunners are a fantastic organization that's made a huge impact on this community in such a short period of time. Who knows, the next great hockey player could be a young person that's seeing hockey for the first time thanks to this experience."

"I just want to say how excited we are to have all the kids out here Tuesday and Wednesday," said Roadrunners Captain Hudson Fasching earlier this week before being recalled to the Arizona Coyotes. "It's a 6:30 p.m. start because it's a school night and we need to make sure everyone gets home early."

"I want to give a big special thanks to our amazing Roadrunners team and family and a big special thanks to Jim Click and their entire Automotive team," said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. "We want to see all of our kids and their families out Tuesday and Wednesday."

