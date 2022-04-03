Hogs Hot in Desert, Sweep Roadrunners in Weekend Matchup

Tucson, AZ - Nine different players tallied a point for the Rockford IceHogs (30-24-4-1) in their 6-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (20-31-5-1) Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners struck first for the second night in a row when forward Ben McCartney caught the IceHogs in between a line change and scored 4:14 into the first period.

But later in the period, in his 500th AHL game, IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell tied the game 1-1 for his sixth goal of the season at 8:19.

The Roadrunners regained the lead when forward Stephen Harper went five-hole on Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom and scored his second goal of the series to give Tucson a 2-1 lead at 10:48 in the opening frame.

The IceHogs, however, continued to battle right back. Forward Mike Hardman tied the game 2-2 when he found the back of the net on a redirection for a power play goal at 14:55 in the first period.

Rockford carried the momentum into the second period when forward Brett Connolly extended his point streak to nine games when he scored on a beautiful stretch pass from defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to give the IceHogs a 3-2 lead at 4:30. Connolly finished the night with a goal and two assists while Kalynuk tallied two assists.

But once again Tucson fought back when defenseman Cameron Crotty took it down the right-wing side and scored on a long shot to tie the game 3-3 at 17:24 in the middle frame.

But just over a minute later, forward DJ Busdeker scored a short-handed goal to give the IceHogs a 4-3 lead at 18:31 in the second period.

In the third period, rookie forward Lukas Reichel extended the IceHogs lead 5-3 at 3:49 in the period when he scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season. Reichel finished the night with a goal and an assist to now give him 49 points on the season.

Reichel is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just two points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by three goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

From there, forward Dylan McLaughlin went on to score the empty net goal at 18:19 to seal the 6-3 win for the IceHogs. With the empty netter, McLaughlin extended his point-streak to five games.

Rockford will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Henderson Silver Knights Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. Central Time. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

