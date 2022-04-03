T-Birds Build Early Lead en Route to 3rd Straight Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (37-20-5-2) built an early lead and rode that advantage to a third consecutive win, a 3-2 triumph over the Belleville Senators (31-25-4-0) on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center before a crowd of over 6,000 fans. The win dropped Springfield's magic number toward clinching a playoff spot to just 7.

The Thunderbirds came flying out of the starting blocks, wasting no time jumping to a two-goal lead in the opening frame. First, defenseman Tyler Tucker joined a rush on the left-wing side, accepting a feed from Klim Kostin and slipping a low shot under the legs of Filip Gustavsson to make it 1-0 at 8:10.

Rookie blueliner Matt Kessel then picked up his first AHL point when he set up Will Bitten from the right-wing corner, and Bitten hammered a second-chance shot through Gustavsson to up the Springfield lead to 2-0 at 13:06. Dakota Joshua extended his point streak to six consecutive games, making the whole play happen with a one-man entry into the Belleville zone that saw Joshua slice through three defenders on his way to the goalmouth.

Charlie Lindgren put together another perfect period, denying the seven Belleville shots that came his way in the first to keep the 2-0 lead intact. James Neal further bolstered the netminder's lead when he beat Gustavsson through the five-hole off a 2-on-1 setup from Sam Anas from the right circle to the left circle at 3:26 of the second. Neal's 13th goal in 18 games made it a 3-0 lead.

However, despite the large hole they dug for themselves, the Senators showed their peskiness, taking advantage of a pair of Springfield penalties in a second period that saw the visitors test Lindgren 20 times. First, Egor Sokolov ended Lindgren's shutout streak after over 100 straight perfect minutes, snapping home a wrist shot from the right side to cut the Springfield lead down to 3-1 at 4:49.

Penalties less than a minute apart then put Springfield down two men, and Jake Lucchini's second goal of the weekend set eluded Lindgren over the stick from the middle of the slot at 13:43, making it a precarious 3-2 game.

However, the Thunderbirds refused to yield a tying marker, allowing only five shots in the final period, and Lindgren put up the brick wall to earn his 21st win of the season, extending his T-Birds' single-season record for a goaltender.

