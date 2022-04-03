Admirals Take Down Griffins

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals extended their home point-streak to 10 games with a 3-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon at Panther Arena. Jimmy Huntington, Cole Schneider, and Alex Biega scored the goals for the Ads, while Devin Cooley made 26 saves to earn the win in net.

The win also lowered the Admirals magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs to just nine with the same number of games to go in the regular season.

Huntington put the Admirals up 1-0 with just 2:32 to play in the first period. The play began when Cody Glass fired a pick from the high slot that didn't make it to the net. The puck came back to Marc Del Gaizo, who's shot was stopped by Grand Rapids goalie Victor Brattstrom, but the puck went back to Glass for another crack at it. His second shot was turned aside, and by then Brattstrom was down to cover the puck, but it squirted free and Huntington was there to jam it home.

The Griffins tied the score, however, courtesy of a Dominic Shine power-play tally a little under five minutes into the second.

Schneider picked up his 25th goal of the season to break the tie at 2:55 into the third. With the Ads on the power-play, Glass carried the puck off the half-wall and sent a dot-to-dot pass to Tommy Novak, who proceeded to feed Schneider at the goal mouth and he chipped over a prone Brattstrom.

Milwaukee picked up an insurance goal when Alex Biega deflected a Tommy Novak shot with 4:27 to go in the third to seal the victory.

The Admirals continue their four-game homestand when they host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am in the team's second Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game.

