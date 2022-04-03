Admirals Take Down Griffins
April 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals extended their home point-streak to 10 games with a 3-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon at Panther Arena. Jimmy Huntington, Cole Schneider, and Alex Biega scored the goals for the Ads, while Devin Cooley made 26 saves to earn the win in net.
The win also lowered the Admirals magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs to just nine with the same number of games to go in the regular season.
Huntington put the Admirals up 1-0 with just 2:32 to play in the first period. The play began when Cody Glass fired a pick from the high slot that didn't make it to the net. The puck came back to Marc Del Gaizo, who's shot was stopped by Grand Rapids goalie Victor Brattstrom, but the puck went back to Glass for another crack at it. His second shot was turned aside, and by then Brattstrom was down to cover the puck, but it squirted free and Huntington was there to jam it home.
The Griffins tied the score, however, courtesy of a Dominic Shine power-play tally a little under five minutes into the second.
Schneider picked up his 25th goal of the season to break the tie at 2:55 into the third. With the Ads on the power-play, Glass carried the puck off the half-wall and sent a dot-to-dot pass to Tommy Novak, who proceeded to feed Schneider at the goal mouth and he chipped over a prone Brattstrom.
Milwaukee picked up an insurance goal when Alex Biega deflected a Tommy Novak shot with 4:27 to go in the third to seal the victory.
The Admirals continue their four-game homestand when they host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am in the team's second Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2022
- Griffins Falter at Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Take Down Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Stifle San Jose in Sunday Win - Stockton Heat
- Wolves' Fierce Rally Dimmed by Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Berdin Stymies Toronto down the Stretch, Moose Hold on for 4-3 Win - Manitoba Moose
- Late Short-Handed Goal Sends Stars to Fifth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Midweek Matchups and More - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crunch Defeat Bruins, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Unable to Complete Comeback in Springfield - Belleville Senators
- One Rally Too Few in Loss to Lehigh Valley - Bridgeport Islanders
- Marlies Wrap up Western Road Trip with Matinee vs. Moose - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen, Forward Carson Meyer from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Build Early Lead en Route to 3rd Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Jim Click Automotive Team Provides 1,000 Tickets for Students at Pima County Schools - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stevens Help Canucks Lay the Smackdown as they Defeat Laval 6-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Close Season Series with San Jose Sunday - Stockton Heat
- Penguins Marvel Jersey Auction Winners Unveiled - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Wrap Up Weekend Series With Rockford Icehogs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-2, to Condors in Inaugural Game at the Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Holds off Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Hogs Hot in Desert, Sweep Roadrunners in Weekend Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Nearly Complete Comeback, Fall 5-3 to Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Tips Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.