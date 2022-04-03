Griffins Falter at Milwaukee
April 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine (right) vs. the Milwaukee Admirals
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)
MILWAUKEE - Two power-play tallies in the third period gave the Milwaukee Admirals a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday at Panther Arena. The Griffins dropped the final five contests against the Admirals and finished the season series with a 5-6-1-0 mark.
Riley Barber extended his point streak to seven outings (5-3-8) with a helper. After seeing his career-high seven-game point streak end on April 2, Dominik Shine returned with his eighth goal in his last nine games. Turner Elson pushed his point streak to three outings (1-2-3). The Griffins have two wins in their last 10 contests (2-7-1-0).
Milwaukee scored the lone goal in the opening frame at 17:28. After a scramble in front of the net, Jimmy Huntington gathered the loose puck and slid it across the goal line, giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead.
Grand Rapids tied the game with 15:05 remaining in the second during its first power play of the night. Shine skated down the right boards and from the circle rifled the disc over netminder Devin Cooley's left shoulder.
Milwaukee took a 3-1 advantage in the final stanza, scoring two tallies on the power play. At 2:55, Novak centered a pass that allowed Schneider at the right post to tip the disc past Victor Brattstrom. With 4:27 remaining, Novak took a shot from the left circle that was deflected in the slot by Alex Biega and through the five-hole.
Grand Rapids pulled Brattstrom for an extra attacker with 3:46 remaining but were unable to climb back into the game and fell 3-1 to Milwaukee.
Notes
*The Griffins have scored on the power play in six of their last seven contests.
Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1
Milwaukee 1 0 2 - 3
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Huntington 11 (Schneider, Glass), 17:28. Penalties-Lashoff Gr (slashing), 6:26.
2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Shine 14 (Barber, Elson), 4:55 (PP). Penalties-McLain Mil (hooking), 4:00; Biega Mil (hooking), 5:31.
3rd Period-3, Milwaukee, Schneider 25 (Novak, Glass), 2:55 (PP). 4, Milwaukee, Biega 2 (Novak, Burke), 15:33 (PP). Penalties-Yan Gr (hooking), 2:14; Smith Mil (tripping), 13:33; Barber Gr (tripping), 13:51.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 6-9-12-27. Milwaukee 11-6-10-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 3; Milwaukee 2 / 3.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 6-13-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Milwaukee, Cooley 7-9-2 (27 shots-26 saves).
A-4,004
Three Stars
1. MIL Cooley (W, 26 saves); 2. MIL Schneider (goal, assist); 3. MIL Novak (two assists)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 27-30-6-2 (62 pts.) / Wed., April 6 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 34-25-4-4 (76 pts.) / Wed., April 6 vs. Manitoba 10:30 a.m. CDT
Images from this story
|
