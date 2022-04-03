Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen, Forward Carson Meyer from Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen and forward Carson Meyer from Cleveland. In four appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen supplied 1-0-1 with a +2 rating and added 12-30-42 with 31 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 54 appearances for Cleveland. In 57 appearances for the Monsters this year, Meyer logged 16-11-27 with 63 penalty minutes and a -15 rating.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 15-42-57 with 45 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 91 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.

A 5'11", 181 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 24, was originally selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 17, 2021. In 83 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Meyer supplied 25-22-47 with 76 penalty minutes and a -17 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Meyer tallied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 137 career NCAA appearances spanning four seasons with Miami University (2016-18) and the Ohio State University (2018-20), helping the Buckeyes claim the 2018-19 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In 58 career USHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons with the Tri-City Storm from 2014-16, Meyer contributed 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating and helped the Storm claim the 2016 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

