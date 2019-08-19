Shuckers Score Late But Fall in Second Straight to Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (76-50, 35-21 2nd Half) broke up a shutout bid with a late run on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium, but fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (82-45, 38-19 2nd Half) 4-1 in a game they trailed throughout. Despite seven hits on the evening, the Shuckers saw their momentum halted by hitting into four double plays, setting a new single-game high mark.

The Biscuits greeted Dylan File (L, 8-2) with a two-run first inning, jumping to an early lead. Lucius Fox opened the inning with a single and advanced to third on a base hit from Vidal Brujan to put runners on the corners. The pair then executed a double steal, with Fox swiping home for a 1-0 advantage. After a Taylor Walls single, Tristan Gray scored Brujan with a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 game.

File rebounded and kept the Biscuits off the board for the next three innings, but the Shuckers offense skidded with inning-ending double plays in the third and fourth while facing Brian Shaffer (W, 4-2).

Gray drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single off File in the fifth, and Rene Pinto tacked on with an RBI double off Justin Topa in the sixth for a 4-0 lead.

Still without a run in the series, Ryan Aguilar and Luis Aviles Jr. drew walks in the eighth against Blake Bivens to put two on for Cooper Hummel. With one out in the inning, Hummel smashed a single into left field, scoring Aguilar to end the shutout bid, and cut the game to 4-1. For Hummel, the base hit provided the first run against Montgomery since May 8, and gave the switch hitter a second straight multi-hit game. C.J. Hinojosa followed by lining into an inning-ending double play and Tyler Zombro (S,10) shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the save.

