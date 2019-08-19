Generals Gameday: August 19 vs. Tennessee

August 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





For Turn-Back-The-Clock Night on August 17, the Generals wore special throwback Memphis Chicks uniforms that are currently being auctioned off, with proceeds going to charity!

Jackson Generals (70-53 Overall, 31-22 2nd Half)

Vs. Tennessee Smokies (51-74, 18-38 2nd Half)

Monday, August 18 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 124 | 2nd Half Game 54

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (8-4, 2.52 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Luis Lugo (5-0, 3.63 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, picked up an unlikely victory on Sunday evening, beating the Tennessee Smokies 3-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson to open their five-game series. The Generals (70-53) reached the 70-win plateau for the fourth consecutive season, tying the season series with Tennessee (51-74) at eight games apiece. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHERS: After using four bullpen arms to win the series opener, Jackson is counting on a deep start from Matt Peacock, who hasn't completed the sixth inning in either of his last two starts. Peacock has only lost once since the beginning of July, and he continues to lead all of Minor League Baseball in groundball rate (68.1%). He goes toe-to-toe with Tennessee's Luis Lugo, a Venezuelan left-hander who is undefeated in Double-A over ten games (eight starts). Lugo hasn't completed six innings in any of his past nine starts, and he has allowed six earned runs over his last 9 2/3 innings.

LESS THAN SEVEN: After their win on August 18, the Generals have gone 12 consecutive games without a starting pitcher throwing seven innings, their longest drought this year between seven-inning starts. The Generals are 19-6 this year when a starter completes the seventh inning. Since their previous seven-inning start (by Emilio Vargas on August 3), Jackson has gone 7-5.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

