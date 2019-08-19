Garrett & Guzman Blast Barons 3-2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (62-64, 33-23) fell to the Birmingham Barons (56-67, 29-25) by a 3-2 score in the second game of the five-game series at Regions Field on Monday night.

Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Jorge Guzman (7-10) earned the victory. Guzman turned in seven innings where he allowed one run on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts. Birmingham left-handed starting pitcher Bernardo Flores (3-7) took the loss, working six innings where he allowed two runs (both earned) on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Eveld got the final outs ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Jose Urena started the game as part of his major league rehab assignment, getting two quick fly ball outs as well as a ground out for a perfect bottom of the first, throwing 11 pitches with eight strikes.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third. Birmingham's Luis Gonzalez flied into a sacrifice fly double play as he brought home Alfredo Gonzalez from third before Luis Valenzuela was out at third base to end the inning with the Barons up 1-0. Jacksonville went in front in the top of the sixth inning thanks to a two-run home run by Stone Garrett down the left field line to give the Shrimp a 2-1 advantage. An inning later in the top of the seventh, Anfernee Seymour scored from second base on a wild pitch combined with a throwing error by Barons catcher Gonzalez to give the Shrimp a 3-1 lead.

Birmingham added a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Blake Rutherford, but the next batter Gavin Sheets grounded out to second to end the game in a Jacksonville 3-2 win.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will continue their series with the third game of the five-game set at Regions Field on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (6-10, 3.62 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham left-handed pitcher John Parke (3-3, 2.47 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

