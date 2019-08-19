Jose Urena Joins Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field at 8:05 p.m. eastern.

Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Jose Urena has joined the Jumbo Shrimp on a transfer of a major league rehab assignment from High-A Jupiter. Urena with the Hammerheads made one appearance and start on August 16 against Fort Myers, pitching an inning where he allowed one run on one hit with no walks or strikeouts. Urena has been on Miami's injured list since June 9 with a lower back strain.

Urena is expected to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp tonight against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field.

Urena with the Marlins this season made 13 starts where he was 4-7 with a 4.70 ERA. He made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2015, and in five seasons in Miami is 32-40 with a 4.49 ERA in 126 appearances and 93 major league starts.

Urena was a 2014 Southern League Mideason All-Star with Jacksonville, helping the club win the 2014 Southern League championship. Urena that season was 13-8 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 appearances and 25 starts. Urena, 27, is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was originally signed by the Marlins as an international free agent in 2008.

Additionally, infielder Justin Twine has been placed on the temporary inactive list. Twine, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, has played in 103 games hitting .242 with a home run and 31 RBI.

In a corresponding move, infielder J.C. Millan has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Miami. Millan played in seven games for the Baby Cakes, hitting .400 (4-for-10) with one RBI. Earlier this season Millan played in 75 games for Jacksonville, hitting .283 with four home runs and 34 RBI.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Urena on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will continue their series with the second game of the five-game set at Regions Field on Monday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Jose Urena (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham right-handed pitcher Bernardo Flores (3-6, 3.13 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

