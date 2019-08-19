Southern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for August 12-18

August 19, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Montgomery infielder Tristan Gray has been named the league's Player of the Week, and Biscuits RHP Paul Campbell has been named the league's Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games played during the week of August 12-18.

This marks the second time this season that a pair of Montgomery Biscuits have swept the Southern League's weekly awards, the first being infielder Kevin Padlo and RHP Sam McWilliams on June 3-9. Thanks in part to performances from Gray and Campbell, the Biscuits went 5-1 this past week and now hold an 81-45 record this season; the third best mark in Minor League Baseball.

Gray, 23, reached base safely in all five appearances for Montgomery this week and led all qualified hitters in both slugging percentage (1.063) and OPS (1.587). The Houston, Texas native also ranked among the league leaders in several offensive categories including runs scored (7, T-1st), total bases (17, 2nd), runs batted in (7, T-1st), and on-base percentage (.524, T-2nd).

Across 14 games this past month the Rice University product is hitting .347 (17-for-49) with 14 runs scored, seven home runs, and 16 runs driven in. With less than three series remaining in the 2019 regular season, Gray ranks among the league leaders in home runs (16, T-6th), RBIs (59, T-6th), and bases on balls (54, T-4th). The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Gray on February 22, 2018 as part of the trade that sent Corey Dickerson to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Campbell, 24, earns Pitcher of the Week honors after recording a pair of strong outings for Montgomery; combining to go 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA (2 ER/11.0 IP) while registering 10 strikeouts. On August 13, Campbell corralled division rival Jackson across five innings to secure a Biscuits victory before blanking the South Division leading Biloxi Shuckers across six shutout frames last night.

Following a midseason promotion to Montgomery earlier this year, the Malden, Massachusetts native has gone 8-4 with a 2.96 ERA (25 ER/76.0 IP). The Tampa Bay Rays selected Campbell in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of Clemson University.

