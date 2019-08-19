Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 19 at Birmingham

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Birmingham Barons in Monday's 8:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jose Urena (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Barons LHP Bernardo Flores (3-6, 3.13 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JACKSONVILLE DROPS SERIES OPENER 6-2

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-2 to the Birmingham Barons in Sunday's series opener from Regions Field. The Barons opened up the scoring with a four-run fourth inning; Gavin Sheets tripled in a run before scoring on Damek Tomscha's RBI single. Nate Nolan added a two-run base hit to make it 4-0. In the seventh, Brian Miller bashed an RBI triple of his own to get the Jumbo Shrimp on the board. Bryson Brigman singled home Miller to shave the Jacksonville deficit to 4-2. However, in the bottom of the seventh, Luis Gonzalez cranked a two-run home run to put Birmingham in front 6-2.

ALL YOU NEED IS GLOVE

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on Tuesday, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .725 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place third in the major leagues.

'PEN PALS

Chad Smith and Josh Roeder combined to yield two runs in 2.0 innings of work on Sunday, but the Jacksonville bullpen has still been strong of late. Over the last 61 contests,

Jumbo Shrimp relievers have tossed 205.0 innings with just 52 runs against, 45 earned, for a 1.98 ERA. During this 61-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 131 hits (5.8 H/9) while whiffing 232 (10.2 K/9) against 69 walks (3.0 BB/9).

HIT THEM WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville has surrendered just 105 runs in their last 36 games (2.9 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.75 ERA (61 ER in 200.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 205 strikeouts (9.2 K/9) against 61 walks (2.7 BB/9) and 152 hits allowed (6.8 H/9) in the process.

THE AMAZING RACE

Jacksonville heads into play on Monday trailing Biloxi by 3.0 games for the second half South Division crown. The Shuckers, who won the division's first half title, are 35-20 (.636) in the second half with 14 games to play. Thus, even if Biloxi were to finish the season with an even .500 record at 7-7, the Jumbo Shrimp, who have 15 games remaining in their slate, would need to go 11-4 (.733) to surpass the Shuckers. Should Biloxi repeat as division champions, Pensacola would likely clinch the South Division Wild Card spot by virtue of a 7.5-game lead over Jacksonville in the overall standings.

POWER RANGERS

Jacksonville had mustered just 41 home runs in 109 games all season going into play on August 1, tied with Tennessee for the second-fewest such total out of the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Since then, however, the Jumbo Shrimp have bashed 15 home runs in 16 games, a figure that ranks fourth in the Southern League and 14th in Double-A. Of those 15 long balls, seven have been struck by Lewin Diaz, with three apiece being accounted for by Jazz Chisholm and Stone Garrett. Bryson Brigman and Joe Dunand have collected the other two Jacksonville bombs.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 26 of its last 27 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 46-7 (.868).

AND THEN EVERYTHING CHANGED

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 36-23 (.610) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 59 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest hits (393) and second-fewest hits (180) among clubs at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in batting average against (.208), second in WHIP (1.08), fourth in ERA (2.87), fifth in strikeouts (554) and sixth in walks (168) during this span.

