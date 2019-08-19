Unroe Stars in Doubleheader Split on Monday Night

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (26-31, 59-67) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-25, 69-57) met on Monday night at Trustmark Park for a doubleheader with Mississippi winning the first game 1-0 and Pensacola taking the nightcap, 4-2. The doubleheader was scheduled to make up a rainout from July 20.

Riley Unroe provided the only offense in game one, but it was enough in the 1-0 victory. The switch-hitting infielder came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning as the M-Braves were being no-hit by Blue Wahoos left-hander Bryan Sammons (L, 5-6). Unroe ended the no-hitter and shutout with one swing of the bat, sending his third home run into the left-field bullpen. The home run was the only hit Mississippi recorded in game one. Unroe ended the twin bill 3-for-6 with the homer and two runs scored.

Jasseel De La Cruz made the most of his 63 pitches in game one, working 5.0 shutout innings for his second-straight start. The 22-year-old struck out five and walked two, giving up two hits. Over 10.0 straight scoreless innings, the Atlanta Braves No. 14 prospect has surrendered just three hits.

Bradley Roney (W, 1-0) pitched the final 2.0 innings and earned his first M-Braves win since June 26, 2017, at Biloxi, striking out two and walking one.

Pensacola jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in game two on a two-run home run from Twins No. 5 prospect Trevor Larnach. His second home run of the series didn't keep the Wahoos on top long. Unroe and Braden Shewmake hit back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the first inning. Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Greyson Jenista hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Unroe to trim the lead in half. The next batter, Jonathan Morales served a two-out double down the left-field line to bring home Shewmake and tie the game.

Ben Rowen worked the first 2.0 innings on the mound for Mississippi in a spot start, giving up two runs on three hits. Josh Graham (L, 2-3) matched a career-high with 3+ innings of work. The right-hander out of Oregon held Pensacola off of the scoreboard until the sixth inning. Ryan Jeffers and Mark Contreras each singled to start the sixth and manager Chris Maloney called on Jason Creasy from the bullpen. Jeffers scored the go-ahead run on a fielders' choice off the bat of Ryan Costello, and Alex Kirilloff pushed home an insurance run with a single to make it 4-2.

Shewmake recorded his first Double-A multi-hit game in the nightcap by finishing 2-for-3 with a run. He also added his first M-Braves stolen base, which was his the 12th in his young pro career. Unroe ended the second game 2-for-4 with a run.

Game four of the six-game series against Pensacola is on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Phil Pfeifer (1-2, 3.12) faces off against RHP Edwar Colina (4-0, 2.25) in the pitching matchup. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App. and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

Bark In The Park - All Tuesday evening games will be "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 146 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

