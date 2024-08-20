Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series Opener in Birmingham

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following roster moves;

RHP Harold Chirino added from Triple-A Nashville

INF Ben Metzinger reinstated from the Development List

3B/1B Mike Boeve placed on 7-Day Injured List retroactive to August 19

Chirino has been assigned the No. 24. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 28 players. Chirino previously made 11 appearances with the Shuckers during the 2023 season, throwing 14.0 shutout innings with 22 strikeouts. In 2024, Chirino has made 30 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.

