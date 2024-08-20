Braun Strikes out 10, But M-Braves Drop Series Opener

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Chattanooga Lookouts scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Mississippi Braves 3-2 in Tuesday's series opener at Trustmark Park. The loss spoiled a 10-strikeout performance from M-Braves' starter Lucas Braun.

Braun struck out the Chattanooga side in the first two innings and was handed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Riding momentum from the series win in Biloxi, the M-Braves (23-23, 54-60) plated two runs in the first inning. David Fletcher singled with one out, and David McCabe walked. Ethan Workinger hit a ground-rule double to right-center, bringing in Fletcher. McCabe came home on a ground out from Cody Milligan to make it a 1-0 game.

Braun started the third inning with his seventh strikeout, then surrendered his first hit on a double from Ruben Ibarra. Tyler Callihan singled in Ibarra to trim the lead to 2-1.

Braun exited with his fourth quality start and 6.2 innings of one-run baseball, walking one and setting a new M-Braves high with 10 strikeouts.

Elison Joseph tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief behind Braun, walking two and striking out three to preserve the lead. Rolddy Munoz (L, 1-2) took over in the ninth, and the Lookouts (17-28, 37-77) rallied for two runs, sending eight batters to the plate and getting a two-run single from Dominic Pitelli.

Former M-Brave Patrick Weigel (S, 7) preserved the 3-2 Lookouts lead with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning.

Workinger stayed hot at the plate on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. The 22-year-old is batting .385 over his last seven games. The three other South Division teams lost on Tuesday, so the M-Braves remain 2.5 games behind Biloxi.

Game Two of the six-game series against the Lookouts is on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-0, 11.57) making his second Double-A start for Mississippi against Chattanooga RHP Chase Petty (9-3, 4.65). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Wednesday's Promotions:

First Responders Day: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel, thanks to AMR.

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining in the final season. The current homestand features a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey (T-Shirt Jersey) Giveaway on Friday, August 23, and Alzheimer's Awareness Night, plus a Jersey Auction and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, August 24. The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.