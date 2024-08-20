Late Homer Sees Shuckers Drop Heartbreaker to Barons

BIRMINGHAM, AL - A solo home run in the eighth inning from Jacob Gonzalez proved to be the difference in a 6-5 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (55-57, 25-20) against the Birmingham Barons (61-54, 20-26) at Regions Field on Tuesday night.

Connor Scott opened the scoring with a solo home run to right-center in the first inning, his fourth with the Shuckers in 28 games. The Barons responded in the second when a wild pitch scored Tyler Neslony, tying the game at one. The Shuckers retook the lead at 2-1 in the third when Dylan O'Rae took off for second with runners on the corners, allowing Casey Martin to score. They expanded the lead in the fourth when Ethan Murray smashed a two-run home run to left, making it 4-1. The homer was Murray's first of the season and his first since August of 2023 as a member of the Shuckers.

In the fifth, the Barons struck back with an RBI single from Matt Hogan, making it 4-2. Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski then worked around two baserunners with two outs in the fifth to complete his night, allowing two runs or less for the 10 th time in his last 12 starts.

Casey Martin then made it 5-2 with an RBI single in the sixth, scoring Zavier Warren after he tallied a two-out double. In the bottom of the sixth, Tyler Neslony made it 5-3 with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Wilfred Veras from third. A batter later, Jacob Gonzalez tied the game at five with his first home run of the night, a two-run shot down the right-field line. He gave the Barons their first lead of the night in the eighth with a solo shot into the Barons' bullpen in right-center, making it 6-5.

Andrew Dalquist (2-3) earned the win after two scoreless innings with three strikeouts while Harold Chirino (0-1) took the loss in his first appearance with the Shuckers this season.

At the plate, Connor Scott (2-for-3) and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4) both tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers and six of the starting nine tallied a hit.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Adam Seminaris (1-3, 4.29) is set to start for the Shuckers against Tyler Schweitzer (3-4, 4.78) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

